MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Detectives from the Monroe Police Department have arrested 42-year-old Calvert J. Antoine. Calvert is allegedly involved in a homicide case that took place on February 5, 2023, in the 1600 block of State Street. He was arrested for charges of second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, obstruction of justice, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Photo courtesy of Monroe Police Department

Calvert has an extensive criminal record with previous arrests including battery of a police officer, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, second-degree battery, simple kidnapping, and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.