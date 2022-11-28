Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Louisiana Probation and Parole agents received an anonymous tip that 32-year-old James Cody McMahon was allegedly stalking a female on Snapchat. Agents then made contact with McMahon at his residence on Millhaven Road in Monroe, La.

McMahon was read his Miranda Rights and was questioned by authorities about his Snapchat account. His cell phone was then seized by authorities for evidence and they discovered that he was actively using the account.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Sex Offender Registration Violation and Unlawful Use of Social Media. His bond was set at $7,000.

According to authorities, McMahon was released from prison on October 5, 2022, and was on parole for his conviction for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.