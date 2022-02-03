MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at approximately 1:26 PM, Monroe Police were notified by a Carroll High School administrator that 18-year-old Jamari Devincent Deburr had a firearm in his backpack. According to the administrator, they were able to feel the firearm as they attempted to pass Deburr, who was standing in the doorway to their office.

The administrator stated that Deburr admitted that he had a firearm in his backpack for protection. Officers made contact with Deburr and discovered a firearm in his possession.

Officers read Deburr his Miranda Rights and he admitted to carrying the gun for his protection when he walks home. He was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Deburr was charged with Illegal Carrying of Weapons, Interference with Members of Staff, Faculty, or Students of Educational Institutions, and Carrying a Firearm at School-Sponsored Functions.