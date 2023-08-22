MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 20, 2023, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office spoke with a victim who stated that he was standing on the sidewalk in front of a Standifer Avenue residence. While the victim stood there, a red vehicle pulled into the driveway and ran into the fence, almost hitting the victim in the process.

The arrestee, 50-year-old Henry Purdy, has had numerous incidents with the victim in the past. After crashing into the fence, Purdy exited his vehicle and allegedly pulled out a Black semi-automatic handgun from his pants pocket.

According to the victim, Purdy pointed the gun at him and threatened to kill him. Three witnesses also provided statements that matched the victim’s. The damage to the fence was also consistent with the victim’s statements.

Security footage gathered from a nearby store displayed a red car stopped in the street. Purdy is seen exiting the vehicle from the passenger seat and approaching the victim.

The red car is also seen pulling into the driveway. Around a minute later, the suspect leaves the vehicle. Authorities were unable to clearly see Purdy pull out a firearm.

Eventually, authorities made contact with Purdy and advised him of his Miranda rights. Reportedly, Purdy confessed to seeing the victim on Standifer Avenue and getting into an altercation.

The arrestee denied allegations of being armed with a handgun and stated he had a black wallet in his hand. The driver of the vehicle claimed that Purdy did have a handgun when he got out of the vehicle, but they disposed of it before deputies arrived.

Henry Purdy was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and has a bond of $25,000.