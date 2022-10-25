Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 24, 2022, around 2:18 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to the Now & Save convenience store located on Jackson Street in Monroe, La. in reference to a disturbance. Once officers arrived at the scene, they were presented with a surveillance video of 48-year-old Laranza McDaniel allegedly walking into the store and waving a silver revolver, damaging property.

According to the victim, McDaniel walked outside of the store and allegedly pointed the firearm at the victim through the front door of the business. Police went on to locate McDaniel at a residence on Morton Street and placed him under arrest.

He was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Disturbing the Peace, and Simple Criminal Damage to Property. His bond was set at $18,700.