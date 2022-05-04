MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 100 block of Barbara Drive in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with 25-year-old Cecelia Alexandera Moore and 29-year-old Jacob Logan Putman.

According to officers, Moore advised authorities that she and Putman discussed getting her three children back from the Department of Children and Family Services. Moore also mentioned they had a supervised visit at Tilt Studio around 11 AM that day.

According to Moore, her and Putman took the kids from the arcade and two of the three children followed Putman to the vehicle. Moore then ran outside to the vehicle with the last child. She advised officers that she instructed Putman to drive to an address in Swartz, La.

Moore was dropped off at a location and Putman was supposed to return and get the children, taking them to Vicksburg, Miss. for a couple of days. When police arrived at the residence, she told the children to hide under the bed and she hid in the attic.

Jacob L. Putman Cecelia A. Moore

Putman and Moore were placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. They were charged with three counts of Aggravated Kidnapping of a Child and Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Kidnapping.