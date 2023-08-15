MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 13, 2023, around 7:06 PM, the Monroe Police Department responded to a disturbance on Selman Drive. When officers arrived, a witness told authorities that she allegedly saw 18-year-old Jaquez Heckard pointing a silver handgun at two victims.

The witness also stated that she saw Heckard accompanied by an unknown Black male juvenile. Although she witnessed the crime, she did not hear the threats the suspects told the victims.

When officers spoke with the victims, they explained that Heckard held them at gunpoint and threatened to shoot them and shoot up a residence on Selman Drive. Additionally, the victims said that the juvenile also issued threats to shoot them and shoot up the residence.

Both suspects allegedly fled from officers for about 22 minutes before being arrested. The firearm the suspect had was later found, and it was discovered that it was stolen from West Monroe.

The juvenile was transported to Green Oaks for booking. Heckard was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked for the following charges: