MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 29, 2023, at 8:42 PM, officers of the Monroe Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of South College Avenue and Desiard Street. During the traffic stop, officers learned that the passenger of the vehicle, 27-year-old Jon Christopher Jones, had an active warrant.

According to the affidavit, Jones was then placed into handcuffs and authorities searched the area where he was sitting in the vehicle. Officers located a backpack and seized two clear plastic baggies containing a large amount of Xanax, a large bag containing cocaine, a pill bottle containing a large amount of Roxicodone, methamphetamine, and a Glock 26 fully loaded.

Police confirmed that Jones allegedly admitted that he was transporting the narcotics to an unknown individual. During the arrest, officers observed Jones’ 9-year-old son in the back seat of the vehicle.

Jones was charged with four counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted Felon, Illegally Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, and a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of Persons under 17 Years of Age.

His bond was set at $90,000.