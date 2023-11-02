All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 8, 2023, at 8:36 PM, Monroe Police were called to Long Drive in reference to s shotspotter activation. Upon arrival, officers located approximately five .45 caliber shell casings on the intersection of Long Drive and Lyndon Drive.

According to court documents, officers did not locate anyone at the scene; however, they were dispatched to a nearby hospital at 10:25 PM in reference to a victim with a gunshot wound. Officers learned that the victim was at his girlfriend’s house when he saw a male subject wearing black clothing and a black mask, walking towards him.

When the victim walked to his truck, the suspect allegedly placed a firearm on the back of the victim’s head. According to authorities, the suspect allegedly told the victim to “give me everything” while the gun was against the victim’s head.

The victim and the suspect struggled over the gun and the firearm discharged, striking the victim in his right ear. The victim then entered his vehicle and fled the scene and the suspect allegedly fired additional shots at the victim’s vehicle.

Authorities identified the vehicle that the suspect fled the scene in and were advised of the suspect’s nickname. The suspect was then identified as Austin L. Ruff.

According to court documents, authorities identified Daniel Mitchell as the driver of the getaway car. Mitchell was located and arrested on October 7, 2023.

On Thursday, November 2, 2023, Ruff was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Battery, and Attempted Second-Degree Murder.