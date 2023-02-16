All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man has been arrested for drug and gun possession after witnesses observed the suspect allegedly walking around an apartment complex with a rifle.

On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, officers of the Monroe Police Department were called to Parkview Apartments in reference to a witness observing two male subjects allegedly walking around the premises with rifles. Officers learned that the suspects entered a Mercury Marquis in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle with caution and made contact with 20-year-old Javion T. Jackson. After making contact with Jackson, officers observed a rifle in the backseat of the vehicle.

Jackson went on to admit that he possessed another rifle and officers placed him into handcuffs. NBC 10 learned that police then searched Jackson’s backpack and found marijuana and a digital scale. Jackson was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

He was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous, two counts of Illegal Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of Narcotics, and two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.