All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Around 5:03 AM on January 25, 2023, officers of the Monroe Police Department were called to South 5th Street due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, authorities learned that 34-year-old LeTrez D. Huff allegedly damaged the rear windshield of his girlfriend’s vehicle with a brick.

According to Huff, he allegedly damaged his girlfriend’s vehicle because she did not leave after the couple had a verbal argument. After finding the brick in the victim’s vehicle, police were advised that he also threw the victim’s iPhone into the street.

Huff was arrested and charged with Simple Criminal Damage to Property.