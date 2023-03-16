All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, around 10:14 AM, officers of the Monroe Police Department were called to Forrest Street due to a possible shooting. Upon arrival, officials were informed by a witness that 26-year-old Paul Wilson was in the back of the building, wearing a blue jean jacket.

According to the affidavit, officers made contact with Wilson and placed him in handcuffs. Wilson allegedly advised officers that he and his girlfriend were engaged in a verbal altercation and he allegedly fired gunshots at her.

Wilson also allegedly advised officials that he did not intend to shoot at the victim. Authorities went on to learn that when Wilson allegedly shot the gun, the victim immediately fell on the ground, believing that Wilson would think that she was deceased.

Wilson was booked for Attempted Second-Degree Murder and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.