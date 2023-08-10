All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man has been arrested after being accused of sexually abusing his girlfriend’s underage daughter.

On July 1, 2023, at 7:04 PM, officers of the Monroe Police Department received a report that a 7-year-old female juvenile victim was brought to a nearby hospital by her mother. According to court documents, the victim’s mother advised that her daughter had been sexually abused by her 31-year-old boyfriend Detrick N. Jones.

Investigators learned that the alleged sexual abuse began in June 2023. During the investigation, officials also learned that Jones allegedly forced the juvenile victim to perform sexual acts with him on multiple occasions. According to court documents, Jones told the victim to not tell anyone about the alleged sexual abuse.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Jones and he was arrested on August 5, 2023. He was charged with the following offenses: