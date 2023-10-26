All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 16, 2023, around 4:19 PM, Monroe Police were called to a Chase Bank on North 18th Street in reference to an Armed Robbery complaint. Officers were advised that the victim was at the drive-thru ATM machine outside of the bank and looking at their cell phone until their driver’s side door opened.

According to court documents, the victim attempted to close the door and felt something on their left arm. The victim observed a male subject with a black handgun trying to open the door. The male subject then allegedly demanded the victim to give him all of their money.

The victim began to scream and ran across the roadway after the suspect allegedly reached into the vehicle. Authorities obtained video surveillance of the incident and observed the suspect allegedly pointing a handgun at the victim.

The suspect was also allegedly seen taking the victim’s purse and fleeing the scene. Authorities identified the suspect as 18-year-old Cole L. Thomas and he was arrested on October 26, 2023.

He was charged with Armed Robbery; Attempted Armed Robbery; Use of Firearm; Additional Penalty and his bond was set at $150,000.