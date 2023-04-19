All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials of the Monroe Police Department were informed that 27-year-old Ronald L. Washington III allegedly robbed a Circle K convenience store on April 7, 2023. Police were advised that Washington returned to the convenience store on April 19, 2023, to purchase a pack of cigarettes and he apologized to the store employee for committing the robbery days prior.

According to the affidavit, the store clerk gave officers a description of Washington and his vehicle. Monroe Police managed to make contact with the suspect on Siddon Street and he was placed under arrest.

Authorities took a photo of Washington and the store clerk was able to identify Washington as the suspect who allegedly committed the robbery and apologized for the incident. He was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center where he was booked for Armed Robbery and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.