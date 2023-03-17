All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past two months, the Metro Narcotics Unit of the Monroe Police Department received information that 26-year-old Laderek “Gunna” Kelly was allegedly selling narcotics. During the investigation, undercover authorities made three purchases of methamphetamine from Kelly.

According to the affidavit, authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Kelly and executed the warrant on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at an apartment complex on Evangeline Street in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, officials made contact with Kelly at the front door of an apartment and he was immediately placed under arrest.

After officials obtained a search warrant for the apartment, they allegedly located the following items:

455 grams of marijuana

Xanax pill

231 grams of methamphetamine

Several digital scales

Several boxes of sandwich bags

A loaded Glock 47 equipped with an extended magazine

An American Tactical AR-15 equipped with a 50-round and a shell catcher

A loaded Glock 27 equipped with an extended magazine

A loaded Taurus 9mm

A loaded Lorcin .380

A loaded Taurus .38 revolver

A large number of extended magazines in various different calibers

Agents questioned Kelly and he allegedly advised them that the narcotics and firearms belonged to him. According to Kelly, he keeps firearms around him for protection.

Kelly was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with six counts of IIllegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Drugs in a Drug-Free Zone. His bond was set at $66,000.