All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — In August 2023, Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) began an investigation into pornographic images of juveniles downloaded in the Monroe area. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that 46-year-old Kenneth Boland allegedly downloaded child pornography involving juveniles.

As the investigation progressed and with the information obtained, LSP SVU secured an arrest warrant from the Ouachita Parish 4th Judicial District Court for possession of pornography involving juveniles.

On November 15, 2023, a search warrant was executed at Boland’s residence. During the search, law enforcement located a USB drive and an external hard drive that possessed child pornography allegedly belonging to Boland. Boland was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center without incident.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

