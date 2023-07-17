All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 16, 2023, at 12:18 PM, officers of the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a disturbance that started on South 9th Street. Upon arrival, the victim advised authorities that she arrived at the location to visit her brother when her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Johnathon Rashon Williams, arrived at the scene and allegedly shattered the victim’s back windshield of her vehicle with a metal pipe.

According to the affidavit, Williams allegedly approached the victim with a Glock 9 mm in his hand and struck the victim with his fist. Officers were informed that Williams allegedly told the victim that he would kill her several times during the alleged assault.

When the victim attempted to leave the scene, Williams allegedly blocked the victim’s vehicle with his vehicle, continuing to threaten the victim’s life. According to authorities, they learned that Williams pointed his firearm at the victim while blocking her vehicle.

Officers observed Williams’s vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop; however, Williams allegedly did not stop and led officers on a vehicle pursuit. Once Williams drove to his residence on Lincoln Road, he exited the vehicle and led police on a foot pursuit that ended on Bayou Shores Drive.

After Williams was advised of his Miranda Rights, officers located a firearm in a boat in the front yard of a residence on Bayou Shores Drive. Williams was arrested and charged with the following offenses: