All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Malvern Street in reference to a possible shooting on July 23, 2023. According to police, they were informed that a suspect was possibly holding his girlfriend hostage with a firearm.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the parents of the victim and learned that they received threatening text messages/calls from 32-year-old Teddy Deyun Marshall. According to police, Marshall allegedly threatened to kill the victim’s mother.

Once the victim’s parents went to the residence to check on the victim, Marshall allegedly shot at the victim’s parents. Immediately after hearing the parents’ testimony, authorities gave loud verbal commands via PA speaker on a police unit for Marshall to exit the home.

Once Marshall exited the residence, he was placed under arrest and officers noticed a suspected fresh bullet hole through the front door. Marshall was charged with Aggravated Domestic Abuse Battery, Illegal Use of Weapons, and Aggravated Assault.