All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 20, 2023, around 1:29 AM, officers of the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to Allen Avenue #17 due to a disturbance that involved a firearm. While en route to the scene, officials were given a description of the suspect and managed to locate the suspect on Gordon Avenue.

According to the affidavit, police made contact with the suspect and he was identified as 23-year-old Xavier D. Birden. Birden was placed in handcuffs and advised of his Miranda Rights.

Police went on to make contact with the victim, who advised that Birden allegedly was in the victim’s home, causing a disturbance. After the victim asked Birden to keep the noise down, Birden allegedly pulled out a gun and chased the victim out of the apartment complex.

Birden was arrested and charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Contraband Defined.