MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a residence in Monroe, La. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, around 6:38 AM. According to police, they were advised that 36-year-old Louis Zontrell Ross Sr. allegedly burglarized the home a day prior and took a Gucci jogger outfit.

Witnesses mentioned that Ross allegedly returned to the residence in possession of the stolen outfit on December 7, 2022. Ross was arrested for Simple Burglary and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.