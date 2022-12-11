MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle at the intersection of 2nd Street and Winnsboro Road. North of the intersection, officers found a Black female victim on the ground in the right-hand lane..

The victim was unconscious and suffered from injuries to her lower back and head. During the investigation of the scene, the driver involved in the crash, Anotonio Curry, arrived back on the scene.

Once Curry was advised of his Miranda rights, he confessed to hitting the victim with his vehicle. According to the Monroe Police Department, Curry fled the scene because he was “freaking out.” When Curry left, he went to see his fiance, who lives on South Grand Street, to get her opinion on the incident.

Curry was arrested and booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center and recieved a Hit and Run Driving charge. Curry’s current bond is set at $20,000.