All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department has placed a local man under arrest for Cruelty to Juveniles, Possession of a Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance after the suspect was accused of assaulting his son.

On Monday, February 20, 2023, around 2:59 PM, Monroe Police were called to the parking lot of the Altitude Trampoline Park after witnesses observed 39-year-old Otis O. Winn allegedly striking a minor multiple times in their abdomen area. Police then made contact with Winn, who advised officials that he did not strike his child. NBC 10 learned that police noticed bruising marks on the victim.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for their injuries and Winn was placed under arrest. According to authorities, they went on to search Winn and discovered 14 individually bags containing marijuana and approximately $1,105 on Winn’s person.

He was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and his bond was set at

$30,500.