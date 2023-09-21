All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 20, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a drive-by shooting at the Delta Mini Mart in the Town & Country Subdivision on Old Sterlington Road in Monroe, La. During the investigation, investigators learned that the victim was visiting with friends when he was shot in his right shoulder from the roadway.

According to court documents, authorities obtained security footage from a nearby store and observed two black male subjects exiting a black car, and entering the store prior to the shooting. One of the male subjects wore a dark t-shirt, tan shorts, and a light-colored shirt wrapped around his head. He was followed by a larger male subject who wore shorts, and a dark hoodie, and his right hand was placed in a satchel.

According to deputies, the dark hoodie displayed “38Hot 4EVER.” At 11:55 PM, the subjects entered a vehicle and exited the parking lot. Approximately 6 seconds later, the victim appeared to flinch after being shot and retreated from the area as the suspect’s vehicle drove by slowly.

On July 21, 2023, investigators obtained a license plate number for the suspect’s vehicle and they identified the vehicle to be a black Ford Fusion, which belonged to Jaydon Gray. On July 23, 2023, authorities located the vehicle, and Gray and Fred Higgins were questioned. After Gray and Higgins allegedly refused to provide authorities a testimony, they were arrested for their alleged involvement in a separate shooting case that took place at the same location.

On July 26, 2023, investigators spoke with a witness who was seen in the security footage retreating as shots were fired. Officials learned that the witness was visiting the victim until they noticed the suspects snaring at them. While the witness attempted to leave the scene, they heard screaming coming from the vehicle and saw a firearm protruding out of the rear passenger window as it began to fire.

After one of the suspects was identified as “Big E,” authorities went on to identify the suspect as Erin Demon Deburr. Authorities later viewed a music video on YouTube and observed Deburr allegedly brandishing a firearm as he sang vague references to shootings. According to officials, the video was posted in July 2023.

After Deburr was positively identified by witnesses in a photo lineup, he was arrested on September 19, 2023, and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder.