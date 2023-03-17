Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

UPDATE (03/17/2023); On January 28, 2023, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting at the Kingsway Apartment Complex on Elm Street. After several officials arrived at the scene, four subjects allegedly fired gunshots towards authorities.

According to officers, Ralph Singleton, E’marion Graham and Montrese Plater have been arrested so far in the investigation for their involvement in the shooting. After the arrests, officials recovered phone records and Malik Long and Morrick Kimble were identified as the alleged shooters.

According to police, Kimble and Long possessed Glock handguns and approximately 25 rounds were fired at responding officers. Officials confirmed that one bullet struck a patrol unit.

Officers were reportedly in fear of their lives. Days after the shooting, officials learned that a drive-by shooting took place prior to officers arrival at the scene.

On March 16, 2023, Kimble was arrested and charged with three counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder. His bond was set at $150,000.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is requesting help from the public locating two suspects. Morrick Kimble and Malik Long are wanted by authorities for three counts of attempted second-degree murder. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these two suspects, be sure to contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH(2274).