NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, June 11, 2022, at approximately 9:45 PM, Natchez Police were dispatched to the Zippy Store on Washington Road in reference to shots fired at a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound in their upper back area.

According to authorities, the victim was airlifted to a hospital for their injuries. Another victim, who was pregnant, did not suffer any injuries but was transported to a local hospital.

Ahmad Shannon

Anthony Thompson, Jr.

Officers identified the two suspects as 22-year-old Ahmad Latrell Shannon and 20-year-old Anthony Thompson Jr. Thompson and Shannon were arrested and charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault.