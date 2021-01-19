Mississippi man wanted in human trafficking investigation arrested in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A human trafficking investigation led to the arrest of a Mississippi man in Monroe.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), agents with the MBI Special Victims Unit received information on December 27, 2020, that a 15-year-old girl was possibly involved in a human trafficking situation.

Through evidence gathering and interviews, agents developed 40-year-old Dustin Swopes, of Kilmichael, Mississippi, as a suspect.

On January, 15, 2021, Swopes was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Monroe, Louisiana.

Swopes is currently being held at the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center on charges of Exploitation of Children and Sexual Battery. He is awaiting extradition back to Mississippi.

If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.