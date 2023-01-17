All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the first week of January 2023, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into an adult male subject who was allegedly chatting online with what he believed to be a minor. The subject was using a false name along with age-regressed photos of himself in an attempt to hide his real identity.

According to deputies, the suspect took on a “father-daughter” role during the dialogue. Deputies mentioned that the suspect pretended to be the “daughter” and engage in detailed conversations about sexual activity that supposedly occurred between the two. The suspect would then communicate as the “father” from a different phone number, also consisting of conversations of sexual nature.

During the conversations, the suspect requested sexual photos from the minor and discussed meeting to “take the child shopping.” Deputies went on to identify the suspect as 50-year-old Adrian Scott Taylor of Brandon, Miss.

Authorities made contact with Taylor on January 15, 2023, and he was arrested without incident. He was charged with Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.