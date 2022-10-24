Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department issued a welfare concern for 42-year-old Tewana Kinino Smith of Farmerville, La. Smith is described as a Black female who stands five feet and two inches and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

According to officials, Smith has tattoos on her right arm and left and right breast. She also has black and red hair. Smith is from California and recently moved to Farmerville.

On Friday, October 21, 2022, she was the victim of a domestic battery and suffered injuries. She was transported to a West Monroe Medical Facility where she walked away on the morning of October 22, 2022.

Police believed she was picked up by 53-year-old Stanley Hendricks of Farmerville, La. Smith has not been heard from since October 22, 2022, and her current location is unknown. According to police, Hendricks is wanted on Domestic Abuse Battery charges by Farmerville Police.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Smith and Hendricks, contact Farmerville Police at 318-368-2226.