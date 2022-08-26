An Esterwood woman arrested for the hit and run death of a man reported missing.

ACADIA PARISH (KLFY) – An Estherwood woman was arrested for the hit-and-run death of a man reported missing.

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies began an investigation into a reported missing person filed on August 16. The missing person, Eric Simar, was found dead on August 24 on Estherwood Hwy. just north of Egan Highway.

During their investigation, deputies discovered that Simar was hit by a vehicle which led to his death. Deputies were able to find the suspect vehicle involved in this case and confirmed that fragments of the vehicle found at the scene matched the vehicle.

Tina Kibodeaux, 46, of Estherwood, was charged with one count of hit-and-run resulting in death or serious bodily injury. Kibodeaux was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.