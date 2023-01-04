RINGGOLD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman who may be a witness in connection with a homicide discovered early New Year’s Day.

Sheriff John Ballance says the disappearance of 43-year-old Kimberly Moore may be connected to the fatal shooting of 59-year-old Vernon Parker, who was found shot to death in the back seat of his car in the middle of Pleasant Road south of Ringgold around 8:15 a.m. on Jan. 1. The Grand Prix was still running, and one of the back seat doors was open.

Ballance says his investigators have learned Moore was living with Parker until recently and has not been seen since the night of the murder.

The last time anyone reported seeing Parker’s car was shortly after 12 a.m. on Jan. 1, and that was in Ringgold. According to Ballance, the witness recognized Parker’s car because it has South Dakota plates. While Parker is a local who graduated from Ringgold High School, he had lived in South Dakota for a while but had been back in Bienville Parish for some time, Ballance said.

The witness was unable to tell investigators who was in the car when they spotted it, however.

Ballance says Moore was last seen by a family member at a party on Hall Street around 11:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. She was reportedly wearing a grey and black zip-up jacket and matched sweatpants. The sheriff’s office shared a photo of Moore on its Facebook page Tuesday evening wearing this outfit in an appeal for tips regarding her whereabouts.

Anyone with information regarding her location can contact the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-263-2215.