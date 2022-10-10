BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – A 14-year-old girl that had been missing for 10 days has been found, police said Monday night.

She was last seen at the Boulder High School football game on Sept. 30. Boulder police said she was found at a home in Thornton, just north of Denver, on Monday, Oct. 10.

“There’s an ongoing investigation about where she was and what occurred when she was separated from her family,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said at a news conference.

Witnesses said they saw the girl leaving the football game with two men, “described as being sketchy and too old to be high school students,” her father said early in the investigation.

Police “had no evidence to suggest that an abduction had occurred,” Deputy Chief Stephen Redfearn said during the news conference. Investigators believe the teen was taking steps to avoid contact, and police said they had “indications” that she was alive.

“We have no reason to believe at this time that she was held against her will,” he said.

While her family hadn’t heard from her directly, there had been messages sent to her friends, supposedly from the teen.

Boulder police initially labeled this a runaway case which caused a lot of judgment on social media, including from John Ramsey, the father of John Bennett Ramsey, who was murdered in 1996.

He tweeted on Friday saying “@boulder police get off you *** and find this child. Have you ever met a 14yr old kid? Not usually trusted to make sound rational decisions.”

Police are working to determine what happened while she was missing. The girl was taken to a hospital to be evaluated as well.

Few additional details were available Monday night.