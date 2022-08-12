Officers were called to the home of Patrick Carney and Michelle Branch on Thursday morning. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Singer Michelle Branch was arrested on allegations of domestic assault against her husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, at their Tennessee home early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to their home in Belle Meade just after 2 a.m. for a possible domestic disturbance.

Michelle Branch (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers interviewed Branch and Carney separately. Branch told officers she and Carney are having marital issues and were arguing at another location before they arrived home, said Metro police.

According to court documents, the argument escalated once they returned home and Branch slapped Carney in the face “one or two times.”

Carney told officers Branch slapped him during the argument and officers noted he did not have any visible injuries.

Branch was taken into custody and booked into the Metro jail. She was released on bond.

The couple married in April 2019 and have two small children together.

Prior to news of Branch’s arrest, People had reported that Branch indicated that she and Carney were planning to separate after three years of marriage.

“To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family,” Branch wrote in a statement provided to People. “The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward.”

The outlet also reported that Branch, on Wednesday night, took to Twitter to accuse Carney of cheating on her, but later deleted the tweet.