MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – The Miami Heat is conducting a “full investigation” into allegations made against UFC superstar Conor McGregor that he “violently” sexually assaulted a woman in the bathroom at the Kaseya Center, the team said on Twitter.

According to NBC News, the woman alleged that the incident took place at Kaseya Center during Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals – the same game where McGregor made headlines after he knocked out the Heat mascot in a midgame bit.

McGregor’s attorney released a statement to NBC saying that the “allegations are false” and that “Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated.”

According to NBC, demand letters written by attorney Ariel Mitchell state that the victim claimed NBA and Heat security separated the woman from her friend and “trapped” her in a bathroom.

The woman claimed that McGregor emerged from a handicapped stall in the bathroom and “shoved his tongue in [her] mouth and aggressively kissed her,” NBC reported. The outlet said the woman was kept inside the bathroom by security guards that refused to let anyone else in.

NBC stated the woman was able to get McGregor off her by telling him she had to use the restroom, but when she attempted to use the restroom, the 34-year-old allegedly forced her to have oral sex.

McGregor is then accused of grabbing the woman, pinning her against the wall and ripping the elastic band on her pants.

The letters allege that she was able to escape by elbowing him several times. However, she left her purse in the bathroom and “had to beg security to return it,” according to NBC.

NBC reported that the woman eventually left the stadium and reported the alleged assault to police on Sunday.

The Heat issued a statement on Twitter Thursday stating that they’re aware of the allegations and are investigating.

“We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation. Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment,” the Heat tweeted.

The UFC also addressed the situation Thursday, saying it’s aware of the claims against McGregor and is working “gather additional details.”

“The organization is aware of the recent allegations regarding Conor McGregor and will continue to gather additional details regarding the incident. UFC will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements.”

The Miami Police Department confirmed to WFLA.com Thursday that its Special Victims Unit is investigating a report that was filed Sunday. MPD said the investigation is ongoing but did not confirm if McGregor was the alleged assaulter.