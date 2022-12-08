BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In recent months, state leaders have prioritized measures meant to increase campus safety within Louisiana’s K-12 schools.

This was demonstrated in early October, when the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and the Department of Education collaborated to analyze and discuss upgrades to school safety measures.

Amid such efforts, any potential threats to schools and to the individuals within these institutions are approached with extreme caution.

Along those lines, over the weekend a Metairie man was jailed after he was found wandering a secured K-12 campus in Baton Rouge, authorities say.

According to an official report completed by an LSU Police Officer, 19-year-old Christian Daly allegedly jumped the six foot high fence that surrounds the perimeter of the University Laboratory School.

The Lab School, which serves K-12 students and is located within LSU’s campus along Dalrymple Drive, is considered part of the LSU system.

Officers say Daly was found wandering school grounds shortly after 1 a.m., Sunday.

When asked what he was doing, officers said Daly replied, “Just walking.”

Upon searching Daly, officers say he was found with a fraudulent Georgia driver’s license.

Daly was subsequently arrested and booked on charges of unauthorized entry of a place of business and unlawful production, manufacturing, distribution, or possession of fraudulent documents for identification purposes.

