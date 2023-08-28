CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two men have been placed in the Caddo Correction Center and face felony charges in Louisiana and Arkansas after being arrested in Caddo Parish on Saturday.

Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Joseph Demarquez D. Dennis, 21, and King James Copland, 25, on Aug. 26. Both men are from Shreveport and were captured by deputies in northern Caddo Parish after a vehicle pursuit began in Texarkana, Arkansas.

CPSO deputies were notified by the Miller County Sheriff’s Office on Sat., Aug. 26, and were alerted to two men traveling in a white van with a Louisiana license plate. The suspects were on I-49 southbound when CPSO deployed a tire deflation device near mile marker 241 and attempted to stop the suspects’ vehicle.

According to deputies, Copeland, the driver, steered into the median instead of running over the deflation device. Copeland overcorrected while attempting to get back on the highway and cracked into trees. Both occupants of the van fled on foot into the woods near Mira.

Dennis was captured after deputies searched the woods for nearly two hours. An off-duty deputy saw Copeland walking in the 15000 block of Hosston/Rodessa Road and was able to detain the suspect until deputies arrived.

During the search of the suspect’s van, deputies allegedly found firearms and drugs. An AK-47 pistol and an AR-15-style pistol were recovered.

Copeland faces charges of four counts of Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Hit and Run, and No Driver’s License. Out-of-state charges are pending in Miller County, Arkansas.

Dennis faces charges of Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Schedule I Narcotics, and Resisting Arrest, plus out-of-state charges in Miller County.

Dennis has a $50,000 bond, and Copeland’s bond is set at $450,000.