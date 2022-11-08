MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot by his son in Frayser.

According to people who live on Woodfield Park Drive in North East Memphis, they were surprised to see heavy police activity on their street Saturday night.

“This is a quiet neighborhood, we have never had any issues since I have been living hear. out of the 15, 14, and maybe 25 years of the other tenets living in this neighborhood we have never had any problems,” a neighbor told us.

That all changed Saturday night when Memphis Police were called to the area for a shooting.

“I was getting home from work and next thing you know I just see police riding up and we are all sitting around as other neighbors were and the guy that we all know, well I know him as Will. Come to find out he had passed,” a neighbor told us.

According to MPD, when they arrived at 2212 Woodfield Park Drive, a man was located and pronounced dead on the scene. The victim, Bonnie Fullwiley, was found lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to the left side of his face.

32-year-old Jarvis Fullwiley was detained and police said he is the son of the victim.

“I hate that it happened but I am more on the lines of that it wasn’t just a robbery because this is a quiet neighborhood,” a neighbor told us.

Neighbors say Fullwiley was sitting on the curb waiting for police when they arrived.

“I don’t know if that was a son or a nephew because it was different families that was here so wasn’t sure what was going on. We just knew that that was the guy they apprehended at the moment,” a neighbor told us.

People who live in the neighborhood say the victim has lived here for about 15 years.

“He’s a great guy. He cuts yards, he comes down… we all mix and mingle as neighbors, yea great guy,” a neighbor told us.

Fullwiley has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in this case.