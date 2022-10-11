MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police say a man seriously injured and raped his girlfriend after he got angry with her about a football team and waited days to take her to the hospital.

Cedric Rooks, 34, is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated rape, and domestic violence.

Police said Rooks choked and beat his girlfriend while they were inside his car and then took her to the motel room where they had been staying and brutally raped her.

The victim said she had been bleeding for two days, but Rooks refused to her get her medical help and would not let her leave the Summer Motel.

3000 block of Summer Avenue

She said when she finally convinced Rooks to take her to the Regional One Medical Center, he made her cover her bruises with self-tanning lotion.

Investigators said the victim had bruises on her face, back, both arms, both legs, and on her right foot.

Police arrested Rooks at the Motel on Summer and said they found bloody towels and sheets inside his room.

Rooks is being held on a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to go before a judge on October 21.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, contact the Family Safety Center for help or call the 24-Hour Crisis Line at (901) 800-6064