COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — In October of 2020, a St. Tammany Parish Grand Jury returned a historic 49-count felony indictment, charging 18 members of the “Vulture Gang.” Nearly 2 years later, one of those gang members has been sentenced.

Jaydon Carter, of Covington, was 19 when he was arrested and charged for his role in the gang’s violence. The now 21-year-old had his day in court and pleaded guilty to the following charges:

One count of Racketeering and was sentenced to 25 years at hard labor

One count of Second Degree Battery and was sentenced to 8 years at hard labor

Five counts of Assault by Drive-by Shooting and was sentenced to 5 years at hard labor as to each

One count of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property and was sentenced to 10 years at hard labor

One count of Illegal Discharge of a Firearm While Committing a Crime of Violence and was sentenced to 10 years at hard labor, without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence

One count of Obstruction of Justice and was sentenced to 10 years at hard labor

According to District Attorney Warren Montgomery, the gang, known as the “Vulture Gang” or the “Hunger Gang,” has committed attempted murders, drive-by shootings, armed robberies, drug distribution, and all kinds of gun violence throughout the neighborhood, located just steps from the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center. The gang used violence to perpetuate a climate of fear, he said.

A press release from 2020 called this case “the largest known racketeering indictment on the Northshore, as well as the largest collaborative effort among law enforcement agencies.” DA Montgomery noted that the District Attorney’s Office began working with local, parish, and federal law enforcement agencies in 2019 to investigate the cause of a string of shootings in the West 30s community. The FBI dedicated a full-time agent, who worked exclusively on the case for several months from the District Attorney’s Office. The Covington Police Department and St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office also spent many hours working on the investigation.

“This is an important indictment,” Montgomery said. “It begins the removal from our community of a violent gang, and it also reflects the cooperation and collaboration between federal, parish, and municipal law enforcement officials. I’m grateful for the hard work between members of my staff and these respected law enforcement officers.”

Others charged in this case include: