Melville woman charged with arson after grandparents’s home set on fire

MELVILLE, La. (KLFY) A Melville woman has been charged after the State Fire Marshal’s Office said she set fire to her grandparents home, where she was staying.

29-year-old Kari Ganson was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail Friday on one count of simple arson.

According to the SFM, investigators uncovered evidence showing a fire in a bedroom at a home in the 200 block of Oak Street was intentionally set.

They say it happened in the early morning hours on November 8.

Ganson was identified as a suspect in the case and taken into custody.

No additional information was released.