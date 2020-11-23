Melville woman charged with arson after grandparents’s home set on fire

Crime

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MELVILLE, La. (KLFY) A Melville woman has been charged after the State Fire Marshal’s Office said she set fire to her grandparents home, where she was staying.

29-year-old Kari Ganson was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail Friday on one count of simple arson.

According to the SFM, investigators uncovered evidence showing a fire in a bedroom at a home in the 200 block of Oak Street was intentionally set.

They say it happened in the early morning hours on November 8.

Ganson was identified as a suspect in the case and taken into custody.

No additional information was released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story