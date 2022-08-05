COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Task Force arrested three absconded sex offenders.
James M. Cail had a warrant for his arrest after failing to register as a state sex offender. According to authorities, Cail’s original charges were for Child Molestation and Statutory Rape.
Another Columbus resident, Ellis Collins, had a warrant for Failure to Register as a State Sex Offender and Compliance Violation (felony). Collins was initially convicted for Aggravated Child Molestation.
Demetrius Christian also had a warrant for Failure to Register as a State Sex Offender. Christian’s original charge was Child Molestation.
All three sex offenders were arrested and transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.