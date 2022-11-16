MARKSVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On November 2, 2022, at approximately 4:04 pm, an APSO K-9 Unit Patrol Deputy made a traffic stop on South Main Street in Marksville, LA while on patrol. Shortly thereafter, APSO K-9 Deputy “MAX” was called to duty. MAX sniffed the vehicle and aggressively alerted resulting in a search of the vehicle. The finding of illegal drugs and further investigation resulted in the search of a residence located at 2980 Villemarette Street in Hessmer.

55-year-old Donald Jones of Hessmer, LA was arrested for the offense of Following Too Close, Possession of an Open Alcoholic Beverage in a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of Marijuana, Heroin, Crack Cocaine, Powder Cocaine, Methamphetamines, and a variety of pills. He was also charged with Schedule I with Intent to Distribute, Schedule II with Intent to Distribute, Schedule III with Intent to Distribute, Schedule IV with Intent to Distribute, and Illegal Carrying of a Weapon. He was booked into APSO DC-1 in Marksville. His bond was set at $100,000.00. Jones bonded out and was released on November 8, 2022.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat remains committed to making Avoyelles Parish a safer place. The Sheriff would like to thank the Hessmer Police Department for their assistance in this case and all the dedicated professional law enforcement agents who work around the clock 24/7 to take illegal drugs off our streets, apprehend the offenders, and safely remove them from the streets of our Parish.