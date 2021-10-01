Marksville man arrested for shooting at police

MARKSVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On September 30, 2021, at approximately 7:50 pm, the Avoyelles 911 Communication Center received a 911 call from 67-year-old Francis W. Ravare reporting several subjects trying to kill him at 5187 Hwy 1, Marksville, LA. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) Patrol Deputies and Marksville Police Department Officers responded to the call. Shortly thereafter, there was an exchange of gunfire. The investigation is ongoing. APSO is the lead investigating agency investigating the incident. The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations assisted APSO by investigating and processing the crime scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that APSO and MPD responded to the scene to find Francis W. Ravare armed with a shotgun inside the home. Moments later, while the Officers and Deputies were at or near the front door of the home, Ravare fired the shotgun inside the home toward the area where Officers were located at the front of the home. One MPD Officer returned fire by firing his duty weapon. Another MPD Officer sustained his injury while seeking cover from the gunfire. Shortly thereafter, Ravare was arrested, taken into custody, and offered medical assistance by Acadian Ambulance Service on scene. Ravare refused aid and did not want to go to a hospital for a medical evaluation. Ravare, nor any of the Officers involved, received any gunshot wounds. At last report, we are told the MPD Officer that was injured is doing well.

Francis W. Ravare was arrested for Attempted First Degree Murder (5 counts) and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and booked at the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC1 Jail Facility. Bond was set at one million ten-thousand dollars ($1,010,000.00)

This remains an active investigation, and there is no further information available at this time.