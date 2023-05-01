MARION, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, April 29, 2023, around 8:30 AM, Union Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies along with the Marion Police Department were dispatched near Marion in reference to a disturbance involving a firearm. While responding, deputies discovered a 10-year-old child had been shot in the leg and the suspect, 32-year-old Sancarlos Cordes Traylor of Marion, had others at gunpoint following the shooting of the child.

Another family member managed to wrestle the firearm away from Traylor and flee the scene to meet police and medical personnel. Deputies and investigators from the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division made contact with Traylor in Marion where he was taken into custody.

Paramedics made contact with the juvenile victim and found a gunshot entry and exit wound on the child’s thigh. The child was taken to a medical facility where he received further treatment.

The victim explained to authorities that the disturbance broke out after an argument over the child’s mother refusing to come home to see Traylor. A .40 caliber handgun was recovered from Traylor’s vehicle and a single shell casing was recovered from the scene of the shooting.

Investigation uncovered that Traylor is a convicted felon and is unable to lawfully possess a firearm.

Traylor was booked into the Union Parish Detention Center on Attempted First Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm or Carrying of a Concealed Weapon by a Person convicted of Certain Felonies.