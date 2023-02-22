HAMMOND, La. (WGNO)— A total of 11 people spent their Mardi Gras behind bars after their involvement in a theft ring.

On Feb. 19, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Chief Jimmy Travis announced four people were arrested for a pickpocketing scheme during Mardi Gras festivities. Deputies responded after receiving an alert of a lost phone from the “Find My Phone” app.

Investigations led detectives to a short-term rental complex in Tickfaw, La. A search warrant for the residence was obtained and detectives recovered 40 cell phones and arrested:

24-year-old Geinier Acevebo-Jimenez

26-year-old Jean Paul Sabogal-Angortia

31-year-old Bridgette Solorzano-Rodriguez

36-year-old Yudi Tatiana Solorzano Sanchez

Further investigations led to the discovery of more individuals involved and on Feb. 20 a second search warrant was obtained for another apartment at the same complex. Detectives found an additional 122 cell phones and arrested seven others:

30-year-old Kely Yojana Forero-Mendoza

24-year-old Paula Daniela Canaria-Villamil

33-year-old Paola Fernanda Consuegra-Gavlis

30-year-old Jhon Alexander Flores-Munoz

26-year-old Yuli Oney Gutierrez

31-year-old Ronald Steven Carvajal

47-year-old Jorge Jimenez

All subjects were booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail. Deputies are still searching for one man wanted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for deportation. Deputies also seized a vast amount of evidence during both operations.

federal agencies confirmed all of the identified individuals are members or associates of a large Columbian theft ring operating in the United States.

