MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — A student from the Mandeville area was arrested after telling another student of threats against the school on Monday (Oct. 3) morning.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the student accused of making the threats was a 14-year-old boy from Monteleone Junior High. Authorities say that the teen told another student he was going to “blow the school up.”

However, when deputies questioned the student who made the threats, the teen told the deputies he was just joking.

Through investigation, deputies determined he did not have access to any firearms or explosives, he was issued a summons for L.R.S. 40:1B Menacing (misdemeanor) and released to a family member on a custodial agreement to appear in court.

STPSO deputies urge parents to talk to their children about these threats. “We will continue to take threats like this very seriously,” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said, “Parents, please talk to your children and explain the seriousness of making comments like this, even in a joking manner.”