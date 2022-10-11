Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is searching for 34-year-old Shunderius Damon Brown who is wanted for several traffic charges including Felony Aggravated Flight from an Office, Careless Operation. and Driving Under Suspension.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Brown, be sure to contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600.
