VIOLET, La. (WGNO) — A man is wanted in St. Bernard Parish after deputies say he set his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire Thursday morning.

Sheriff James Pohlmann reports an arrest warrant has been issued for 52-year-old Melvin Hendricks for the suspected arson case.

Just after 7:00, deputies responded to the house fire in the 3200 block of Angelique Drive in Violet.

Two men who were inside the home when the fire started told detectives that Hendricks, who had shown up unannounced, intentionally set fire to the house.

An investigation revealed an armed Hendricks reportedly entered the home, where his ex-girlfriend also lives, poured gasoline on the floor, set the fire, and ran away.

Deputies say no one else was in the home during the fire and no one was hurt.

Authorities continue to search for Hendricks, who stands 5’11 tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Hendricks faces charges that include Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Arson, and Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Anyone with any information on Hendricks’ whereabouts or about the house fire is urged to contact the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 or the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline at (504) 271-TIPS.