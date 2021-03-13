Man tackled, arrested after a reported hostage situation at a Ville Platte convenience store, police said

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 20-year-old man was arrested Wednesday following a chaotic scene at a gas station in Ville Platte.

That day, officers with the Ville Platte Police Department responded to a report of a hostage situation in the 200 block of Tate Cove Road. Upon arrival, authorities learned that a suspect was inside the business with a knife and had locked the door, not allowing anyone to leave the building, Ville Platte Police Chief Neale Lartigue said.

The suspect allegedly followed commands to let go of the knife then tried to grab it again before an officer reportedly hit him in the leg several times with a baton.

Lartigue said the suspect continued to disregard verbal commands and cause damage to property before an officer tried to use pepper spray to de-escalate the situation.

The suspect then jumped over a counter and attempted to flee, Lartigue said.

“Realizing that there was no escape, the suspect jumped back over the counter where he was tackled to the floor by two citizens,” the chief said.

Once he was placed in handcuffs, officers reportedly found him in possession of synthetic marijuana and a clear crystal-like substance.

The suspect, identified as Patrick Dupre, of Ville Platte, was medically treated and released and later booked on charges of possession of schedule II, possession with intent to distribute, false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon, resisting a police Officer with force or violence and simple criminal damage to property.

No bond has been set at this time.