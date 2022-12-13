NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Downtown New Orleans that left a man dead.

It happened on Sunday evening in the 1100 block of Canal Street.

According to the NOPD, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 4:32 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS where he was later pronounced dead.

The details leading up to the shooting have not yet been released. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll free 1-877-903-STOP.